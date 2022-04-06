Case booked against Bholakpur corporator for threatening cops

Published: Updated On - 10:19 AM, Wed - 6 April 22

Hyderabad: The City Police have booked a case against Bholakpur corporator Mohd Ghouseuddin on charges of obstructing policemen from doing their duty and threatening them.

The corporator had allegedly threatened two police constables at Bholakpur two days ago when they were ensuring closure of shops past midnight.

A video of the corporator threatening the policemen went viral on social media drawing widespread criticism. The policemen lodged a complaint at the Musheerabad police station and a case was booked under Section 353 and 506 of IPC.

