| Ktr Asks Dgp For Stern Action Against Corporator Who Abused Cops

KTR asks DGP for stern action against corporator who abused cops

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:19 AM, Wed - 6 April 22

Hyderabad: IT Minister KT Rama Rao has asked Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy to take stern action against Bholakpur corporator Mohd Ghousuddin who was caught on camera abusing and threatening police personnel.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Rao asked the DGP ‘to take stern action against the individuals who obstructed police officers on duty’.

“No such nonsense should be tolerated in Telangana irrespective of political affiliations,” he said.

Request @TelanganaDGP Garu to take stern action against the individuals who obstructed police officers on duty No such nonsense should be tolerated in Telangana irrespective of political affiliations https://t.co/zLbxa8WZW2 — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 6, 2022

The City Police have already booked a case against the corporator on charges of obstructing policemen from doing their duty and threatening them.

The corporator had allegedly threatened two police constables at Bholakpur two days ago when they were ensuring closure of shops past midnight.

A video of the corporator threatening the policemen went viral on social media drawing widespread criticism. The policemen lodged a complaint at the Musheerabad police station and a case was booked under Section 353 and 506 of IPC.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .

Also Read Case booked against Bholakpur corporator for threatening cops