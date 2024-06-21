Case on Balka Suman and others

Hyderabad: A case has been registered against BRS leaders Balka Suman, Manne Govardhan, Dudimetla Balaraju, Gellu Srinivas Yadav and others who were arrested for protesting at former assembly speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy’s residence in Banjara Hills on Friday. The Banjara Hills police booked them under sections 353 and 448r/w 34 of the IPC for obstructing […]

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 June 2024, 07:32 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: A case has been registered against BRS leaders Balka Suman, Manne Govardhan, Dudimetla Balaraju, Gellu Srinivas Yadav and others who were arrested for protesting at former assembly speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy’s residence in Banjara Hills on Friday.

The Banjara Hills police booked them under sections 353 and 448r/w 34 of the IPC for obstructing police on duty, trespassing, and attacking in groups with the same intention.

The BRS leaders were shifted to Osmania General Hospital for medical examination after which they will be produced in the court for being remanded in judicial custody.