Caste Census: Krishnaiah asks BC bodies to lay seige to collectorates

In an open letter to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Krishnaiah urged him to ensure that Telangana government implements 42 percent reservations for the Backward Classes in the upcoming Panchayat Raj institutions elections.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 September 2024, 09:17 PM

Rajya Sabha member and National Backward Classes Welfare Association President R Krishnaiah

Hyderabad: Rajya Sabha member and National Backward Classes Welfare Association President R Krishnaiah on Sunday demanded the State government to immediately conduct a Caste Census in the State as per Kamareddy BC Declaration.

The State government cannot escape enhancement of reservations for BCs citing legal issues or the Supreme Court ceiling on 50 percent reservations, he said, adding that the Assembly could pass a resolution and implement 42 percent reservation in the local body elections, which has been a promise of the Congress party.

He called upon BC organisations to lay siege to all district collectorates on September 20, demanding an increase in the BC reservation to 42 percent in local body elections. He warned that the agitation would be intensified if the government failed to respond.