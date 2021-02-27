Caste discrimination still prevalent: Koppula Eashwar

By | Published: 10:23 pm

Jagtial: Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar on Saturday expressed concern over the practice of caste discrimination even after 74 years of Independence. As part of a conspiracy to damage unity among SC, ST and BCs, few communities are encouraging caste discrimination and provoking people to continue it, the Minister said while participating in Civil Rights Day in Ambaripeta of Velgatoor mandal. Peddapalli MP B Venkatesh Netha, SC, ST commissioner chairman Errolla Srinivas, Zilla Parishad chairperson Dava Vasantha, Collector G Ravi and others participated in the programme.

