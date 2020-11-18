Catherine Tresa takes part in Green India Challenge

The actor said that the Green India Challenge was a brilliant initiative by Santosh Kumar to save forests and the environment.

By | Published: 9:53 pm 9:54 pm

Hyderabad: The Green India Challenge initiative of TRS Rajya Sabha MP, Joginapally Santosh Kumar has continued to attract celebrities, influencers, public figures and people from all walks of life.

On Wednesday, actor Catherine Tresa Alexander took-up the Green India Challenge and planted saplings at her home in Kokapet, Hyderabad. Later, the actor said that the idea of planting a tree and nominating others to do the same had inspired her to take up Green India Challenge.

The actor said that the Green India Challenge was a brilliant initiative by Santosh Kumar to save forests and the environment. Catherin Tresa also requested all her friends and fans to participate in the Green India Challenge initiative and promised to retweet all their photos in the social media.

After planting the saplings, Catherin Tresa nominated actor Sidharth, Tamil actors Arya and Atharva Murali to carry forward the Green India Challenge.

