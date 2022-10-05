CBI launches Operation Chakra to check cyber crime gangs in India

01:39 PM, Wed - 5 October 22

According to a bureau press release on Wednesday, the operation was aimed at dismantling the infrastructure of international cybercrime gangs in India and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched nationwide raids codenamed ‘Operation Chakra’ as part of India’s fight against transnational organised cyber crime. Authorities have carried out raids in 115 locations all over the country in coordination with different state police units, Interpol, Canadian and Australian police organisations.

Searches were being conducted at around 115 locations. Of these, CBI is conducting searches in 11 cases at about 87 locations including 16 States while other State/Union Territory Police are conducting searches in 28 locations including Assam Police in two places; Andaman & Nicobar Island Police in four places; Chandigarh Police in three places; Delhi Police in five places; Karnataka Police in 12 places; Punjab Police in two places.

During searches so far, a cash of Rs. 1.8 crore (approx.) & 1.5 kg gold (approx.) were recovered and two call centers in Pune and Ahmedabad were also unearthed by CBI. Bank accounts with an amount of around Rs. 1.89 crore have been frozen in Karnataka. Huge digital evidences including mobiles, laptops etc. have also been recovered.