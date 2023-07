CBI to probe Manipur viral video case

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has taken a decision to refer Manipur video case, where two kuki women paraded naked and molested by the mob to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

By PTI Published Date - 07:03 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

