KTR meets Kavitha at CBI headquarters

The Delhi Rouse Avenue court granted a three-day CBI custody which will expire on Monday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 April 2024, 08:50 PM

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao met his sister and MLC K Kavitha at the CBI headquarters in Delhi on Sunday.

He was accompanied by Kavitha’s husband Anil Kumar and advocate Mohit Rao. Kavitha is in the CBI custody following her arrest in connection with a corruption case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy cas

Also Read KTR calls upon people to thwart conspiracies to undermine Constitution

The Delhi Rouse Avenue court granted a three-day CBI custody which will expire on Monday.

Her main bail petition is scheduled for hearing on April 16. As per the court orders, Rama Rao, Anil Kumar and advocate Mohit Rao interacted with Kavitha between 6 pm and 7 pm.

They reportedly discussed about her bail plea and further legal proceedings. Later, Rama Rao returned to Hyderabad.