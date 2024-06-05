CBSE schools told to review assessment

This advisory has been issued by the Board as it detected, through advanced AI tools, a significant variation between theory and practical marks in certain subjects among 50 per cent or more students in about 500 CBSE affiliated schools.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 June 2024, 12:14 AM

Hyderabad: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday asked its affiliated schools to review their internal assessment procedures.

Consequently, the Board has issued an advisory to such schools to review their internal assessment procedures, the CBSE said on Wednesday.