Singareni to introduce CBSE syllabus in its Ramagundam school

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 June 2024, 09:09 PM

File photo of CMD N Balram

Hyderabad: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited will soon introduce CBSE syllabus in its Sector-3 school in Ramagundam-2 area.

Disclosing this during a review meeting on Saturday, company Chairman and Managing Director N Balram said steps were being taken to introduce CBSE syllabus in the Sector-3 school.

Stating that steps would be taken to modernise all the schools being run by Singareni, he called upon teachers, principals and correspondents to make Singareni educational institutions prestigious educational institutions in the country.

The Singareni is currently running 9 schools, 1 junior college, 1 PG college and a polytechnic college.