Telangana shines in CBSE Class 10 results with 99.55 pass percentage

While Tamil Nadu led the chart with 99.84 pass percentage, Puducherry followed with 99.81, Kerala with 99.79, Andhra Pradesh with 99.66 while Telangana took the fifth position with 99.55 pass percentage.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 May 2024, 07:40 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Even in the CBSE Secondary School Examination (Class X) results announced today, Telangana scored well finding a place among the top five States in terms of pass percentage.

A total of 45,669 students, including 25,010 boys and 20,659 girls, appeared for the CBSE Class X with 24,881 boys and 20,584 girls passing the examination. In terms of pass percentage, boys scored 99.48 and girls 99.64.