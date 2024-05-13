CBSE Class 12 results: Telangana among top 3 States with 99.15 pass percentage

For the Class XII examinations, a total of 8,337 students, i.e., 4,433 boys and 3,904 girls, appeared of whom 8,266 students were declared as pass. The pass percentage among boys from the State was 98.85 while it was 99.49 among the girls.

Hyderabad: In the CBSE Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) 2024 results announced on Monday, Telangana with a pass percentage of 99.15 won a place of pride in the top three states in the country.

The state-wise data of the results has Lakshadweep in the top with 100 pass percentage followed by Kerala with 99.91 per cent. However, the case of Lakshadweep is interesting as it had only 13 candidates appeared for the examinations and all of them passed.

ccording to the results data for Telangana, students from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) in the State excelled by registering 100 pass percentage.

The Kendriya Vidyalayas in the State came next with 99.83 pass percentage followed by independent category i.e., private schools with 99.08 pass percentage and government schools with 98.86.