CCCLSA to hold painting competition

Hyderabad: As part of International Women’s Day celebrations, the City Civil Court Legal Services Authority (CCCLSA) is organising a State and district-level painting and various other competitions on the topic – ‘Changing Role of Women in Modern India.’

In view of the pandemic, interested participants can send their paintings to the office of CCCLSA, Nyaya Seva Sadan, Purani Haveli, Hyderabad by 5 pm on March 6 with full details and address particulars.

Participants can use water colours, crayons and markers. Each participant can submit only one painting. Prizes will be distributed to winners on March 8 during Women’s Day celebrations.

The Legal Services Authority is also organising various competitions for women staff members of City Civil Court, women advocates and para legal volunteers.