Celebrate a ‘sweet’ Raksha Bandhan with NIC Honestly Natural Ice Cream’s special combo offers

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:34 PM, Mon - 8 August 22

Hyderabad: One of the most popular brands for cool desserts, NIC Honestly Natural Ice Cream, has introduced an array of exciting flavours and combo offers on the festive occasion of ‘Raksha Bandhan’. Join hands with NIC Honestly Natural Ice Cream and celebrate ‘Rakhi’ a symbol and bond of love, protection, and care and gift your loved ones something special and natural.

“We all love celebrating a joyous occasion like Raksha Bandhan surrounded by all our loved ones. The thought behind curating these combo offers is to double the love between you and your sibling and be a part of this celebration. As our brand name suggests, we assure you that the purity of the ingredients used to make our ice creams is just as pure as the bond between two siblings,” said Sanjiv Shah, Director, Walko Food Company Pvt Ltd.

Chocolates are a thing of the past. Feast on NIC Honestly Natural Ice Cream’s delicious ice creams on this Raksha Bandhan and celebrate the occasion in style. The brand believes in providing its customers with all-natural, pure goodness while ensuring the creaminess of milk along with the natural taste of fruits in all of its flavours.

NIC Honestly Natural ice cream has introduced a variety of combos:

‘Best Friend Gift Box’, which includes Tender Coconut (100ml), Dry Fruit Overloaded (100ml), and Sitaphal (500ml);

‘Bandhan Gift Box’, which includes Dry Fruit Overloaded (100ml), Gulab Jamun (100ml), and Kesar Pista (500ml);

‘Special Gift Box’, which includes Sea Salted Caramel (500ml), and Madagascar (500ml);

‘Honest Love Gift Box’, which includes Tender Coconut (100ml), Dry Fruit Overloaded (100ml), Gulab Jamun (100ml), and Sitaphal (1ooml);

‘Sibling Gift Box’, which includes Belgian Chocolate (500ml), and French Vanilla (500ml).

All the combos are available on Food-Tech platforms like Swiggy, Zomato, and Dot Pe.