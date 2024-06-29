| Customer Finds Hair Pin In Biryani Ordered From Restaurant In Hyderabad

The post on X comes amidst months of raids by the Telangana Food Safety Department over food serving establishments including restaurants, hostels, and PGs across Hyderabad.

29 June 2024

Hyderabad: In another incident involving food safety violations, a customer has reported finding a hair pin in a biryani ordered from Mehfil Restaurant in Manikonda on Saturday, through Swiggy.

Expressing anguish over the incident, the customer took to social media to share a photo of the biryani containing the safety pin and tagged several authorities including the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (@fssaiindia), Hyderabad City Police (@hydcitypolice), and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (@GHMCOnline).

“Got safety pin in @MehfilBiryani from #Hyderabad #manikonda restaurant. How irresponsible. (sic),” he tweeted on X.

Acknowledging the incident, Hyderabad City Police promptly responded, directing the complainant to contact Cyberabad police, as the location falls under their jurisdiction

“Please WhatsApp Cyberabad police at 8712663061, as the mentioned location falls under their jurisdiction. @GHMCOnline

In response, the customer said: “Thanks for the quick response and we are expecting this thing won’t happen to any other customers. Please take necessary action against the particular restaurant.”

