Naga Chaitanya visits Cafe 555 for Haleem

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:00 PM, Thu - 30 March 23

Photo: Instagram

Hyderabad: Akkineni Naga Chaitanya, one of the most popular actors in the Telugu film industry, recently made a surprise visit to Cafe 555, located in Masab Tank, a bustling area in the city.

The actor visited the popular cafe to savour the mouth-watering Haleem, a popular dish in the city during the ongoing holy month of Ramzan.

The actor’s visit to Cafe 555 created quite a buzz among his fans, who were delighted to see their favourite star indulging in the local delicacy.

Chaitanya, who is known for his love for food, seemed to thoroughly enjoy the Haleem and was seen chatting with the staff and customers at the cafe.

Cafe 555, which is known for its lip-smacking Haleem, took to Instagram to share a picture of the actor at their outlet. In the post, the cafe thanked the actor for visiting their outlet and appreciated him for taking the time to enjoy their food.

Hyderabad is known for its delectable cuisine, and the Haleem is one of the most sought-after dishes during the month-long fasting period.