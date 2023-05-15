Celebrate the International Day of Families with some wholesome entertainment

This International Day of Families, share some precious moments with your loved ones and watch heartwarming entertainers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:21 PM, Mon - 15 May 23

Hyderabad: Family is a safe space where we retreat to make beautiful memories and find solace when life gets tough. This International Day of Families, share some precious moments with your loved ones and watch heartwarming entertainers that will make you laugh and grow sentimental together.

Fakt Mahilao Maate

Produced by Anand Pandit, ‘Fakt Mahilao Maate’, is a women-led Gujarati social drama starring Yash Soni, Prateek Nanda, and Tarjanee Bhadla. This Jay Bodas directorial is relatable, funny and also insightful as it narrates the story of Chintan, a 28-year-old man who cannot bridge the communication gap with the women in his family. Things change dramatically, when he is given the power to read the thoughts of women and he begins to see their perspective with more empathy, understanding and respect. The mass entertainer also has the legendary Amitabh Bachchan in a memorable cameo. The film is currently streaming at JioCinema.

Dangal

‘Dangal’ is a 2016 biographical sports drama and narrates the inspirational story of how Mahavir Singh Phogat (Aamir Khan) defies the patriarchal preference for sons over daughters, to train his two girls to be world-class wrestling champions. Despite constant criticism by a conservative milieu and the scepticism of his wife (Sakshi Tanwar), Mahavir does not give up on the dream of seeing his daughters win medals in International arenas. And finally, his eldest Geeta Phogat (Fatima Sana Shaikh) wins India’s first-ever gold medal in wrestling at the Commonwealth Games in 2010. The film is currently streaming on Voot, Disney+Hotstar, and Prime Video.

Khosla Ka Ghosla

This smashing 2006 directorial debut by Dibakar Banerjee reminded audiences of the middle-of-the-road cinema made popular by the likes of Hrishikesh Mukherjee in the ’70s and the ’80s. The film, with great wit and charm, portrayed the travails of a middle-class retiree, Kamal Kishore Khosla (Anupam Kher), who invests his hard-earned money in a plot in South Delhi and later finds that it has been encroached upon by a nefarious builder Khurana (Boman Irani). A laugh riot ensues as we see how Khosla and his family conspire to fool Khurana and reclaim what belongs to them. It is currently streaming on Jio Cinema and YouTube.

Wake up Sid

This 2009 coming-of-age comedy revolves around Sid (Ranbir Kapoor), a happy-go-lucky, aimless young student who has no ambition to achieve anything worthwhile in life. Uninterested in studying, he lazes around even during his final exams and fails miserably, and one day runs into Aisha Banerjee (Konkana Sen Sharma), an aspiring writer who, unlike him, has stars in her eyes. The two grow close and along with their relationship, Sid’s perspective of life also begins to change. It’s currently streaming on Netflix and YouTube.

