Celebrate this Christmas by streaming these new holiday films

While classics such as ‘Love Actually’, ‘Klaus’, ‘A Christmas Story’, and ‘Home Alone’ remain timeless favourites every December, you can tweak your list of Christmas movies this time around with these new additions on OTT

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:57 PM, Tue - 19 December 23

While classics such as ‘Love Actually’, ‘Klaus’, ‘A Christmas Story’, and ‘Home Alone’ remain timeless favourites every December, you can tweak your list of Christmas movies this time around with these new additions on OTT

Hyderabad: The holiday season doesn’t quite feel whole without a curated selection of Christmas movies to indulge in with your family and friends. While classics such as ‘Love Actually’, ‘Klaus’, ‘A Christmas Story’, and ‘Home Alone’ remain timeless favourites every December, you can tweak your list of Christmas movies this time around with these new additions on OTT.

Dashing Through the Snow – Disney+Hotstar

Released on Disney+Hotstar on November 17 this year, the narrative follows Eddie, a social worker for the Atlanta police department who embarks on a journey with his estranged daughter, Charlotte, to relive the magic and joy of the festive season.

Candy Cane Lane – Prime Video

A man determined to win the neighbourhood’s annual Christmas home decoration contest, Chris Carver makes a pact with a mischievous elf, Pepper, to aid him in winning. The elf casts a spell that brings the 12 days of Christmas to life, and an unexpected chaos to town. The American Christmas comedy film was released by Amazon Prime Video on December 1.

Best. Christmas. Ever! – Netflix

Streaming on Netflix, the story follows Jackie, whose annual boastful holiday newsletter dampens the spirits of her old college friend Charlotte. When circumstances lead Charlotte and her family to Jackie’s doorstep, she seizes the opportunity to prove her former friend’s life can’t possibly be that perfect.

The Naughty Nine – Disney+Hotstar

When fifth-grader Andy finds out he’s on Santa’s “naughty list”, he pulls together a team of eight other ‘naughty listers’ to help him execute an elaborate heist at the North Pole to get the presents they feel they deserve. The film is available on Disney+Hotstar.

Family Switch – Netflix

Streaming on Netflix, Jess and Bill strive to maintain family unity as their children distance themselves. Yet, an astrological reading results in an unusual scenario where they wake up in each other’s bodies on pivotal days in their lives. Can they overcome these challenges and remain united?