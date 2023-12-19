| Keeda Cola To Premier Soon On Aha

After its successful theatrical release, ‘Keeda Cola’ swiftly earned its status as an instant blockbuster, captivating audiences with its unique and situational humor.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:02 PM, Tue - 19 December 23

Hyderabad: Aha, the Telugu OTT platform, announced the much-anticipated OTT premiere of the critically and commercially acclaimed Crime Comedy, ‘Keeda Cola,’ scheduled for December 29.

Tharun Bascker’s trademark comedy style adds an extra layer of brilliance to the film, making it a delightful experience for the viewers.

Aha Gold members will get an exclusive 24-hour early access privilege, ensuring they get the first taste of the laughter-filled extravaganza. For non-gold subscribers, the film starts streaming to the public on December 29, noted a press release.