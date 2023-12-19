| Salaar Tickets Finally Out Now Grab Your Seats At Viswanath 70 Mm And Sandhya 70 Mm Theatres

‘Salaar’ tickets finally out now: Grab your seats at these theatres

According to makers, at Viswanath theatre, ticket bookings commence at 5:22 pm, while Sandhya theatre opens its counters from 4:59 pm onwards.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:14 PM, Tue - 19 December 23

Hyderabad: Prabhas‘ fans in Hyderabad can finally rejoice after the long wait as the ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ tickets for screenings at Viswanath 70 MM and Sandhya 70 MM theatres are up for grabs.

The makers, taking to ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter), also stated that bookings for the remaining theatres in Nizam area will be open at 8:24 pm.

The celebrations for #SalaarCeaseFire begin early in Hyderabad 💥 Ticket sales at the counter for Sandhya 70MM start today at 4:59 PM and for Vishwanath 70MM at 5:22 PM today!#SalaarNizamBookings opens online very soon.#Salaar #Prabhas #PrashanthNeel @PrithviOfficial… pic.twitter.com/yKyL9mtUFz — Salaar (@SalaarTheSaga) December 19, 2023