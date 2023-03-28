Why do we celebrate Sri Rama Navami ?

The appearance of Lord Ramachandra in the month of Madhusudana and Moon was in Shukla paksha (waxing fortnight), and the Navami tithi, or ninth day after the new Moon, was in force, hence the celebrations are called Sri Rama Navami

By Sri Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhu

Hyderabad: As per Valmiki Ramayana, Lord Ramachandra appeared in the month of Madhusudana (Chaitra, which occurs in April-May). The Moon was in Shukla paksha (waxing fortnight), and the Navami tithi, or ninth day after the new Moon, was in force. Hence, the appearance celebrations are called Sri Rama Navami & happen throughout the whole planet.

As Bhagavad-Gita declares, Lord appears Millennium after Millennium to establish Dharma & to annihilate the demons. Lord mainly appears to establish the Sanatana Dharma. Accordingly, Lord Ramachandra appeared in this world to show the universe that one who takes shelter from the Supreme Lord (Sharanagati) need not fear. He demonstrated this principle in His pastimes recorded in great literature like Ramayana and Srimad Bhagavatam.

In this world, the most fearful thing is karma-bandhana, i.e., reactions to one’s actions. Freeing oneself from this bondage is made easy by the appearance of the Lord:

Sri Rama’s pastimes are auspicious, as per Srimad Bhagavatam, which says :

O King Parikshit, anyone who aurally receives the narrations concerning the characteristics of Lord Ramachandra’s pastimes will ultimately be freed from the disease of envy and thus be liberated from the bondage of furtive activities. (SB 9.11.23). The narrations of Lord Ramachandra’s pastimes are called Rama Charita. Therefore, Srimad Bhagavatam blesses the reader with this benediction.

Ramachandra’s Rama Rajya:

When Ramachandra was ruling the planet, Srimad Bhagavatam explains how Rama Rajya looked:

“When Lord Ramachandra, the Supreme Personality of Godhead, was the King of this world, all bodily and mental suffering, disease, old age, bereavement, lamentation, distress, fear and fatigue were completely absent. There was even no death for those who did not want it.” (SB 9.10.53) This is the ideal rule of God, Ramachandra. This is the reason Rama Rajya is remembered even now.

Rama Rajya without Rama: Not possible

Everyone wants freedom from various kleshas (miseries) of this world and every one desires Rama Rajya again. Whether it is possible to bring Rama Rajya again? Shastras declare that Rama Rajya is again possible provided people are trained up in surrendering to Lord Rama Chandra and his instructions. Without Rama, it is not possible to bring Rama Rajya!

Lord is the Supreme protector & giver of fearlessness:

Lord declares in Ramayana as under:

“‘It is My vow that if one only once seriously surrenders unto Me, saying “My dear Lord, from this day I am Yours,” and prays to Me for courage, I shall immediately award courage to that person, and he will always remain safe from that time on.” (Ramayaṇa Yuddha kaṇḍa 18.33)

This is the unique characteristic of Lord Ramachandra’s pastimes: He awarded fearlessness to the surrendered. In all the Kandas of Ramayana, this theme can be observed. Be it demigods asking for protection from Ravana, be it the word given to Lakshmana’s mother, or Sugriva, or Vibhishana. Lord consistently awarded fearlessness ie Abhaya !

Chanting of RAMA’s Holy Name: Secret to bringing Rama Rajya:

Padma Purana says, Lord’s Holy Name is non-different from the Lord Himself. Therefore, if anyone chants the Lord’s Holy Name, Lord is immediately present with him in the form of sound. This makes the chanter fearless.

Lord Ramachandra is present in this world even now! He is present in the form of the Maha Mantra:

Hare Rama Hare Rama Rama Rama Hare Hare

Hare Krishna Hare Krishna Krishna Krishna Hare Hare

On this auspicious occasion of Rama Navami, everyone can give charity of fearlessness to all! Simply distribute the Maha Mantra, which will be the most incredible charity. If all leaders can induce the people to chant the Holy names of Krishna and Rama, as mentioned in the above mantra, then people can get protected and peace & prosperity will once again reign in the world. Rama Rajya will be established again! Hare Krishna!

