CM KCR inspects Secretariat construction works

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:28 PM, Wed - 17 August 22

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, TRS Rajya Sabha member and CMD of Telangana Publications Pvt Ltd D Damodar Rao and others inspecting the works at the new Secretariat complex in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday directed the officials to expedite the construction of the new State Secretariat complex, without compromising in terms of quality. He suggested for taking up multiple works simultaneously and complete the construction within a stipulated time.

The Chief Minister inspected the ongoing construction works of the Secretariat complex here on Wednesday and wanted all the works to be executed in adherence to the original design. He examined the Ministers’ chambers, meeting halls and ante rooms where he gave specific instructions with regard to construction and interior works. He asked the officials to adopt modern methods in terms of construction of slabs and domes of the building as well as select latest models with regard to interior works and furniture.

Chandrashekhar Rao asked the officials to develop greenary and landscaping work utilising the open space in the Secretariat premises including about two acres land in the centre of the Secretariat building. Red stone and drainage construction works were inspected. The construction work of visitors lounge will be completed soon, the officials informed.

Parking arrangements are being made separately for the convenience of foreign delegates, Ministers, MPs, MLCs, MLAs and visitors coming to the Secretariat. The Chief Minister advised the officials to take all measures to ensure the convenience of the visitors coming to the Secretariat from different districts.

Ministers V Prashant Reddy, Ch Mallareddy, Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar, Rajya Sabha member Deevakonda Damodar Rao, MLCs and MLAs, Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand, along with other elected representatives and officials were present.