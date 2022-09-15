Telangana’s new Secretariat complex to be named after Ambedkar

Hyderabad: The State government has decided to name the new integrated Secretariat complex after the Father of the Indian Constitution, Dr BR Ambedkar.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday took the decision and issued directions to officials to take steps accordingly. Construction of the new integrated Secretariat complex has been progressing at a hectic pace with the target of getting it ready by Dasara.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said it was a matter of pride for the people of Telangana to name the Secretariat after social activist and philosopher Dr Ambedkar.

“Dr Ambedkar dreamt of unity in diversity and equality for all. The Telangana government is driven by his philosophy on ensuring equal rights for all sections in all the fields,” he said.

The Chief Minister also said he would personally be writing a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on naming the new Indian Parliament building after Dr.Ambedkar and pointed out that the State Legislative Assembly has already passed a resolution requesting the Central government on the subject.