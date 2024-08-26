Centenary celebrations of first Telugu daily ‘Tenugu Patrika’ on August 27

Prominent journalist and 'Mana Telangana' Editor Devulapalli Amar will be the chief guest for the programme to be held at Rythu Vedika in Inugurthi mandal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 August 2024, 11:40 AM

Hyderabad: The Oddiraju Charitable Trust is organising centenary celebrations of the first Telugu daily ‘Tenugu Patrika’ at Rythu Vedika in Inugurthi mandal on August 27.

The ‘Tenugu Patrika’ was founded by Oddiraju Sitaramchandra Rao and Oddiraju Raghva Rao against the atrocities of Nizam rulers and to create awareness among the people in Telangana.

The trust founder president, Oddiraju Subhash, said the first Telugu daily in Telangana had completed 100 years. As part of the celebrations, the trust would felicitate senior journalists, he said in a statement.

Prominent journalist and ‘Mana Telangana’ Editor Devulapalli Amar would be the chief guest for the programme. We appeal to all the journalists from the print and electronic media of district units to participate in large numbers and make the programme a grand success, he said.