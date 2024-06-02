Leaders, officials and general public take part in decennial celebrations held across erstwhile Adilabad district

They were accompanied by Superintendents of Police namely Gaush Alam, Dr Janaki Sharmila, Ashok Kumar and K Suresh Kumar and Additional Collectors of the four districts as well.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 June 2024, 09:57 PM

Adilabad: The decennial formation day of Telangana State was celebrated on a grand note across the erstwhile Adilabad district on Sunday. Collectors Rajarshi Shah, Ashish Sangwan, Badavath Santosh and Venkatesh Dothre unfurled tricolour flag and offered homage to martyrs of Telangana to mark the occasion in Adilabad, Nirmal, Mancherial and Kumram Bheem Asifabad district headquarters, respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajarashi Shah said that the government provided an opportunity to pour out their grievances directly to officials through Prajavani twice a week.

He stated that the government focused on welfare schemes and developmental activities. It conducted meetings in villages and towns to accept applications to implement the six guarantees.

Sangwan called upon everyone to become partners in developing the Nirmal district on many fronts. He said that the sacrifices of martyrs helped the public to live with self-respect and to celebrate the formation day.

He stated that the district administration mechanism was striving hard to put the district on the track of growth. Santosh said that Telangana State was achieved due to several movements and struggles taken up by armed warriors, intellectuals, teachers, employees and students.

He stated that the district administration was working hard to ensure the fruits of development reach every eligible beneficiary and to strictly implement welfare schemes.

All departments were working in tandem to achieve this objective. Venkatesh said that efforts were being made to protect the distinct culture and traditions of the tribal people of the district.

He stated the district produced tribal legend Kumram Bheem, who waged a war against the then Nizam rulers for rights over water, forest and land. He recalled that Gussadi dance master Kanaka Raju was conferred with the Padma Shri award considering his efforts to promote the dance form.