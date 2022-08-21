Central Government hell bent in installing meters for pump sets

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:10 PM, Sun - 21 August 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Central government is hell bent on installing meters for pump sets at farm wells and abolishing the 24 hour free quality power supply to the farming community as was being done in Telangana.

This became evident at union Home Minister Amit Shah’s meeting with farmers here on Sunday. The Union Home Minister arrived in the city to participate in a public meeting at Munugode and before heading to the venue, he held a meeting with farmers at the Begumpet airport.

In the meeting, a few farmers wanted the Central government to make some changes in the Electricity Act citing different issues but they were taken aback, when Amit Shah asked the farmers to change the Government in the State first.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has been vociferously opposing the Central government’s moves to install meters for pump sets at farm wells.

Infact, the Chief Minister at Munugode Praja Deevena Sabha on Saturday had warned the people that a vote to BJP would end up in installation of meters at the pump sets.

He had even assured the farming community that till his last breath, Telangana government would oppose installation of meters for pump sets. The Chief Minister also wanted the farmers to question the union Home Minister about installation of meters, when he arrives in the city.

Soon after the union Home Minister’s meeting with farmers, TSMDC Chairman Krishank Manne shared a video and tweeted “When farmers asked Amit Shah seriously to change Modi Sarkar’s Electricity Amendment Act, Home Minister asked to change State Government”

In the video, a farmer is seen explaining that a serious issue of meters installation was taken up with union Home Minister but the latter wanted farmers to change the Government in the State. “We are not politicians to topple the government. It is people’s verdict and during elections, people will decide,” the farmer said.

The video went viral with many Twitterati questioning the double standards of BJP Government and its failures in ensuring farmers welfare in the country.