Central govt issues notification for renewal of ‘International Driving Permit’

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a notification to facilitate the issuance of International Driving Permit (IDP) for Indian citizens whose IDP has expired while they are abroad.

According to the notification, there was no mechanism for renewal while citizens were abroad and their IDP had expired. Now, with this amendment, it is proposed that citizens can apply for renewal through the Indian Embassies/ Missions abroad, from where these applications would move to the VAHAN portal in India, to be considered by the respective RTOs.

“IDP would be couriered to the citizen at his/ her address abroad by the respective RTOs. This notification also removes the conditions of a medical certificate and a valid visa at the time of making the request for the IDP in India. The idea is that a citizen who has a valid driving licence should not have a requirement for another medical certificate,” notification said.

Further, there are countries where the visa is issued on arrival or visa is issued at the last moment and in such cases, visa is not available when applying for the IDP in India before travel. Hence, IDP application can be made without visa now, it added.

