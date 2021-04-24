Centre allows machines to generate oxygen from ambient air in Telangana

The imported oxygen concentrators have been flown in and are being assembled at the three locations and by the first week of May, should be able to produce oxygen.

Hyderabad: The Centre has approved the installation of oxygen concentrators, capable of generating oxygen from ambient air for Covid-19 patients in Telangana. These will come up at Gandhi Hospital and the Government teaching hospitals in Karimnagar and Warangal.

The imported oxygen concentrators have been flown in and are being assembled at the three locations and by the first week of May, should be able to produce oxygen, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said on Saturday.

“These are experimental machines that are capable of generating oxygen from air. We are installing two such machines at Gandhi Hospital. Each machine will be capable of producing 960 to 1000 litres of oxygen in a minute from air. So, the two machines will be capable of producing nearly 2,000 litres of oxygen in a minute at Gandhi Hospital alone. Similar machines are being installed in Karimnagar and Warangal,” he said.

Interacting with press persons after visiting Gandhi Hospital and the District Hospital in King Kothi on Saturday, Kishan Reddy said the Centre has allotted close to 360 metric tonnes of oxygen to Telangana.

“The Centre has allotted 360 metric tonnes of oxygen from 12 steel industries to Telangana. All out efforts are being made to ensure all States including Telangana receive oxygen in the coming few days. The Centre is also ensuring that Indian Air Force cargo aircraft are available for quick transport of oxygen tankers,” he said.

Kishan Reddy also sought to assure that there was no bias while allocating vital resources like Remdesivir, vaccines and oxygen to Telangana. “The Union Health Ministry allocated the resources based on the number of Covid cases and deaths in Telangana. This is the same procedure that is followed for every State,” he said.

He made it clear that cooperation between the public, State governments and the Centre was the only way to defeat the second wave of Covid-19, adding that he would visit a few more hospitals in Telangana and submit a ground report to the Prime Minister.

