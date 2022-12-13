Telangana: BC organisations threaten to hold nationwide protest demanding Caste Census

Krishna Mohan Rao came down heavily on the Centre for its unwillingness to hold the Caste Census as part of ongoing General Census- 2021.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:24 PM, Tue - 13 December 22

Krishna Mohan Rao came down heavily on the Centre for its unwillingness to hold the Caste Census as part of ongoing General Census- 2021.

Hyderabad: Chairman of Telangana BC Commission V Krishna Mohan Rao demanded that the Centre should immediately take measures for the conduct of caste Census in the country. Taking part in a discussion on ‘Caste Census in General Census’ organized by the National BC Dal here on Tuesaday, Krishna Mohan Rao came down heavily on the Centre for its unwillingness to hold the Caste Census as part of ongoing General Census- 2021. He stated that to determine the quantum of reservations and allocation of budget for OBC welfare, Caste Census was the only solution.

Krishna Mohan Rao stated that except BJP, all political parties have agreed for a detailed Caste Census and also included in their Election Manifestos. He stated that even the Apex Court was in support of Caste Census and enhancement of quantum of OBC reservations. President of National BC Dal, Dundra Kumara Swamy alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre was adopting anti-OBC policies and causing huge loss to the their communities. “Government is more interested in conducting Census of trees, cattle and other things but not OBCs,” he alleged. He warned that BC organizations would organise nationwide protests if the Centre failed to conduct Caste Census.