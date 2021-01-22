Centre delaying Tribal University: Satyavathi Rathod

Minister says State govt did everything needed on its part

Mulugu: Alleging that the Centre was indifferent towards Telangana State with regard to setting up of the Central Tribal University, Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod said the State government had made all necessary arrangements to conduct classes of the Central Tribal University at Jakaram in the district.

“We allotted the required land and also allotted the entire Youth Training Centre (YTC) building as a makeshift arrangement to run the classes of the varsity. But the Centre is yet to make an announcement,” she said adding that the Centre had started classes of the Central Tribal University in Andhra Pradesh in 2019 though the AP government had neither allotted the land nor given a complete building for the varsity.

Satyavathi along with Collector S Krishna Aditya and other officials visited the proposed land at Jakaram here on Thursday and discussed the issues related to allotment of the forest land and payment of the compensation with the landowners.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, the Minister reminded that the Centre had promised to establish a Central Tribal University in the State as per the AP Reorganisation Act. “The State government had allotted 115 acres of assigned land, 50 acres of forest land and 169 acres of government land for setting up the varsity. To address the issues of people of the assigned lands, the government has even deposited Rs 15 crore in the account of the ITDA PO. It has been a year since the money was deposited in the account. We have done what needs to be done on behalf of the State government. It is now up to the Central government to start the classes,” she added.

“We will also raise the issue during the forthcoming Parliamentary sessions. We are demanding the Centre to start the varsity immediately as it was already late,” she added.

