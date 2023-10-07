Centre delays lifting of EC suspension on Yadadri power plant

Hyderabad: The delay in lifting of the suspension of the Environmental Clearance (EC) by the Ministry of Environment and Forest on the 5×800 megawatt Yadadri Thermal Power Station (YTPS) being constructed in Dameracharla of Nalgonda by Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited (TSGENCO) is causing worry to State officials as the plans were to commission the two units of the project by the end of this year.

The Southern Zone Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had suspended the EC on September 30 last year, following complaints lodged by two NGOs, Conservation Action Trust (Mumbai) and Samatha (Visakhapatnam), alleging that the project was being constructed in violation of regulations. However, the tribunal allowed Genco to continue its construction, but barred it from undertaking a trial run.

According to TSGenco officials, the State government took measures to address all concerns of the petitioners and conducted studies asked by the NGT within nine months and submitted the report to the Centre. The union Ministry of Environment and Forest is responsible for preparing the Revised Terms of Reference (TOR) within the prescribed period (9 months) and to grant permission to start the project. However, though the deadline expired in June this year, the Ministry has so far not taken steps in that direction, officials pointed out.

TSGenco has written several letters to the union Ministry of Forest and Environment for permission to start the YTPS, but there was no response from the Ministry. In fact, union Power Secretary Alok Kumar wrote a letter to Environment Secretary Leena Nandan in May to resolve the issue immediately and grant permissions. Though four months have passed, there has been no response from the Environment Ministry.

The TSGenco had started the construction of YTPS in July 2017 and 73 percent of the works have already been completed. According to Genco officials, the project was being constructed at a cost of Rs.29,965.48 crore and work worth Rs.21,837.02 crore has already been completed. In fact, the union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change had given environmental clearance to YTPS in June 2017, but later these two NGOs approached NGT and a stay was put on commissioning the project. Lifting of suspension over EC is necessary for installation of machinery and to go for a trial run.