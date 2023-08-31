Case booked against person for forging TSGENCO CMD’s sign

A case was registered against a person at the Khairatabad police station for allegedly forging the signature of Chairman and Managing Director of TSGENCO

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:26 PM, Thu - 31 August 23

A case was registered against a person at the Khairatabad police station for allegedly forging the signature of Chairman and Managing Director of TSGENCO

Hyderabad: A case was registered against a person at the Khairatabad police station for allegedly forging the signature of Chairman and Managing Director of TSGENCO.

According to the police, a man, Murali Krishna had received a letter signed by the TS GENCO Chairman informing about his appointment at ITC Bhadrachalam. A relative of Murali came to the city to verify the credentials of the letter and came to know that no such letter was issued by the Chairman.

The TSGENCO officials sensing something fishy ordered a vigilance enquiry into the issue. During the inquiry it was found that Praveen gave the appointment letter to Murali and collected Rs 10 lakh from him. The police are investigating and making efforts to nab Praveen.

Also Read Case booked against Tollywood actress Dimple Hayathi for damaging car of an IPS official