TSGenco Tadicherla-I bags Safety Award

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:58 PM, Sat - 30 September 23

Hyderabad: Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited (TSGENCO) captive coal block Tadicherla-I has bagged ‘Best practices in safety in coal mining’ award at the 53rd Annual Safety Fortnight celebrations.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday, chief engineer(coal & commercial) P Balaraju and general manager(mines) P Mohan Rao received the award on behalf of TSGenco from the Director General of Mines Safety Hyderabad Region.

Chairman and Managing Director of TSGenco D Prabhakar Rao and Director (Commercial & Fuels) TRK Rao lauded the efforts of the team.