Centre doing injustice to farmers: Koppula Eashwar

Koppula Eashwar said the Telangana government was trying to develop the farmers as a role model to the country

By | Published: 11:43 pm

Peddapalli: Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar slammed the Union government for the injustice being meted out to farmers in the country through the new farm laws that were anti-farmers.

While Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was taking steps for the welfare of the farming community, the Central government was creating confusion among the farmers through its new agriculture laws.

Minister made these comments while inaugurating Rythu Vedikas in Mallapur, Katikenapalli, Botlavanaparthi and Dongathurthi of Dharmaram mandal on Tuesday.

Eashwar said the Telangana government was trying to develop the farmers as a role model to the country. Telangana was the only State which developed 2,601 Rythu Vedhikas by spending Rs 600 crore.

Vedikas would help the farmers to coordinate with agriculture officials to get details about cropping patterns besides providing Minimum Support Price.

Before 2014, paddy used to cultivate only in 30 lakh acres across the state. However, it has been enhanced to 1.30 crore acres after formation of a separate Telangana state.

It was materialised only because of various schemes introduced for the welfare of farmers during the last six years besides construction of irrigation projects including Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project.

