Centre for Dalit Studies Chairperson expresses gratitude to Tamil Nadu CM

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 February 2024, 09:24 PM

Hyderabad: Centre for Dalit Studies Chairperson Mallepalli Laxmaiah, expressed gratitude to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin for the landmark achievement of passing the Tamil Nadu Development Action Plan for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Bill, 2024 in the State Assembly on Thursday.

This historic enactment stands as a testament to the government’s unwavering commitment to the welfare and upliftment of marginalized communities in our State, he said in a statement.

Congratulating all the Dalit organizations for their efforts in making this enactment a reality, he commended the dedication of VCK Party Chief and MP Tholkappiyan Thirumavalavan, VCK Party floor leader Sinthanai Selvan and other MLAs of the party.

He complimented other organizations like Social Awareness Society for Youths (SASY) led by Ramesh Nathan, the Adivasi Solidarity Council (ASC), and the Dalit Arthik Adhikar Andolan (DAAA).

He also acknowledged the contribution of Centre for Dalit Studies, Hyderabad, which played a vital role in supporting and contributing to the entire process of this enactment.

This collaborative effort underscores the importance of solidarity and cooperation in championing the rights and interests of marginalized communities, he added.