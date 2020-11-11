Centre funding various TS govt schemes: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

In a virtual press conference here, Kishan Reddy alleged that the State government was misleading the people on Central funding for various programmes taken up by the State government

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home and Secunderabad MP G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday challenged Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to an open debate on the role of both the Centre and State governments during the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the recent floods in Hyderabad.

In a virtual press conference here, Kishan Reddy alleged that the State government was misleading the people on Central funding for various programmes taken up by the State government. He said the Chief Minister should conduct detailed reviews on the damage caused by floods in Hyderabad and submit a report to the Centre for any funding. He alleged that the State government officials did not submit a comprehensive report on the damages caused by the floods during the Central panel’s visit to the State recently.

The Union Minister also alleged that the State government was ignoring farmers as well as denizens of Hyderabad over the past six years. “TRS leaders resorted to irregularities in distribution of Rs 10,000 provided by the State government to flood-affected families in Hyderabad towards immediate relief. Among many other things, the Centre has directly released funds to gram panchayats and municipalities. The Union government also extended support to the State to secure crores of rupees funding for the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme. But the government has turned a surplus budget State into a debt-ridden State,” he added.

