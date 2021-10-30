Centre never opposed paddy cultivation: Raghunandan Rao

Saturday, October 30, 2021
TelanganaSiddipetCentre never opposed paddy cultivation: Raghunandan Rao

By Telangana Today
Published: 30th Oct 2021 11:54 pm
BJP leader M Raghunandan Rao. (Image Source: Internet)

Siddipet: Dubbak MLA M Raghunandan Rao said that the Centre had never opposed paddy cultivation.

Addressing the general body meeting of Thoguta Mandal Parishad on Saturday, Raghunandan Rao said that the State government was shifting the blame. He further demanded the State government to permit cultivation of paddy under all the irrigation projects. “What is the meaning of building Kondapochamma Sagar and Ranganayaka Sagar spending crores of public money if they don’t permit cultivation of water-fed crops like paddy?” the Dubbak MLA questioned.

