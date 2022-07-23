Centre not extending aid to Telangana: Minister Indrakaran

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:12 PM, Sat - 23 July 22

Adilabad: Forest minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy lamented that the union government was extending aid to Telangana for registering heavy losses caused by natural calamity. He toured Indervelli mandal hit by rains on Saturday.

Indrakaran said that the Centre did not respond to a request made by the State government for an immediate relief of Rs 1,000 crore. He informed that the value of the damage by the incessant rains was estimated to be Rs 1,400 crore. He opined that the union government forgot its duty to support the States when they were hit by natural calamities.

The minister faulted the union government for imposing GST on dairy products. He demanded it to release Rs 1,000 crore and help the state to handle the losses caused by the floods. He later consoled family members of Kumra Eshwari Bai who lost her husband to some disease in Indervelli mandal centre.

CM calls up Indrakaran

In a related development, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao called up Indrakaran Reddy and found out the situation of floods in the erstwhile Adilabad district. He told the minister to be vigilant of rains and take precautionary steps to prevent human loss and damage of property. He asked Indrakaran to extend relief activities and keep ready helipads if required.