Centre not in a position to distribute national flags: Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:02 PM, Wed - 10 August 22

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is inaugurating the Freedom Park on Ranganayka Sagar bund in Siddipet District on Wednesday.

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has said that the union government was not in a state to distribute enough national flags to the citizens in the country.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the Freedom Park on Ranganayka Sagar bund in Siddipet District on Wednesday, the Minister observed that it was a failure on part of the Centre in making available the national flags during the 75 years of independence celebrations.

Rao said that union Minister G Kishan Reddy was suggesting the people to use paper based national flags instead of cloth made. Drawing inspiration from Make India slogan, Rao said that Telangana government had got prepared 1.2 crore national flags which they have been distributing across the nation. Recalling the role that Mahatma Gandhi had played during the Freedom movement, the Minister said that the some organisations in the country were supporting the Nathuram Gadse who killed Gandhi and they were constantly speaking against the father of nation. Demanding strict action against such organisations, Rao opined that Centre has failed to take any action against them. He observed it is time to chase such organisations out of country. He has participated in different programmes in Siddipet today.