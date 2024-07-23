BRS slams Congress for curtailing budget discussion

Slamming the State government for curtailing the budget session, Harish Rao said the Congress government was not only evading promises made to the people but was also evading facing questions in the Assembly.

Published Date - 23 July 2024

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has demanded the Congress government for discussion on nine issues, including law and order failure, weavers suicides, legal sanctity for guarantees assured to the people, conditions on crop loan waiver, bonus for all crops and Rythu Bharosa and others during the current budget session.

“We have also demanded a discussion on unemployed youth issues, sanitation in urban and rural areas, funds for local bodies, fee reimbursement, pending bills for the works approved by the past government,” Harish Rao said, adding that not one demand was accepted.

The agenda for Wednesday had not been finalized so far, asking how would members prepare for the session, Harish questioned while addressing reporters at the media point here on Tuesday.

During the BRS government’s rule, there used to be debate on demands for nine days. On the contrary, the Congress government had limited it to two days. This was highly objectionable, he said, adding that while in opposition, the Congress had demanded that the number of Assembly days be extended but after coming to power, the party’s attitude had changed.

Condemning the union government’s attitude towards the State, the former Minister said forget about allocation, not a word was uttered about Telangana. “Both the Congress and BJP are deceiving Telangana,” he said.

While grants were allocated for development of backward districts in Andhra Pradesh, the former Minister asked whether there were no backward districts in Telangana. The people of Telangana had elected eight MPs from BJP and Congress but the State still got a raw deal in budget allocation. There was no mention about according national status to Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation scheme, Kazipet Coach factory or Bayyaram steel plant, he said, wondering what both the union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay had sought for the State.

“BJP continues to betray Telangana and the grand allocation of a big zero in the budget for the State reflects the party’s attitude towards our people,” Harish Rao said.