Centre owes Telangana Rs 1100 crore under NREGS

Published Date - 09:43 PM, Mon - 30 May 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Telangana Government spent a whopping Rs.11,711 crore towards Palle and Pattana Pragathi programmes so far, while the Central Government was yet to clear Rs.1,100 crore dues payable under the NREGS. This financial year so far, the State Government cleared payments worth Rs.514.3 crore. These apart, additional payments worth Rs.285 crore would be made during the next couple of days.

Sharing these details at a meeting, Panchayatraj Minister E Dayakar Rao said the Central Government was reminded about the Rs.1,100 crore dues under NREGS through a letter during first week of this month. “Though, two months have passed in the current financial year, not a single rupee was released by the Centre,” said Dayakar Rao in the meeting, in which Health Minister T Harish Rao also participated.

Owing to the delay in release of funds, several Sarpanches and elected public representatives, who had executed different works in respective areas, were facing lot of inconvenience, he said. The Minister specifically instructed the officials to write one more letter to the Central Government seeking release of funds, besides personally meeting officials in New Delhi. Soon after the funds were released, measures should be taken to clear the pending bills in the State, he said.

The Minister further said despite the 15th Finance Commission recommendations during last financial year, the Central Government had not released the rightful share of Rs.1013 crore funds. Yet, the State Government had spent Rs.4619 crore towards different development works in rural and urban areas, the Minister informed.

During the meeting, the Ministers discussed the works and initiatives to be taken up during the forthcoming Palle and Pattana Pragathi programmes, which will be conducted from June 3 to 15.

