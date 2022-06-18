Centre planning to do away with Armed Forces recruitment, says Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:55 PM, Sat - 18 June 22

Finance Minister T Harish Rao addressing the public gathering after laying foundation for different development works in Balkonda constituency in Nizamabad.

Nizamabad: Lashing out at the BJP-led Central Government for introducing Agnipath scheme, Finance Minister T Harish Rao charged that it was a ploy to do away with regular recruitment in the Armed Forces. The Minister accompanied by Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashanth Reddy laid foundation for different development works in Balkonda constituency here on Saturday.

The Finance Minister countered the BJP allegations that Telangana Government had supported the protests at Secunderabad Station on Friday. “If Telangana Government had supported the protests at Secunderabad, did Chief Minister Nitish Kumar promoted violence in Bihar and Chief Yogi Adityanath is behind the violence in Uttar Pradesh” asked Harish Rao.

Youth got disturbed due to the Central Government’s unilateral decision to introduce Agnipath scheme. As a result, protests were being conducted across the country, he said, adding “Like Visakha steel plant and insurance companies, the BJP Government was planning to privatize the Defense sector”. The youth dream to work in the Armed Forces but after completing four years of service, their future would be at crossroads, he pointed out.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured to provide two lakh jobs annually. Since eight years have passed by, the BJP government should release a white paper on the recruitments, the Minister demanded. If BJP was elected to power, then welfare would be sidelined and meters would be installed to water pumps in fields. BJP was known for betrayal and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was known for fulfilling the promises made to the people, he said.