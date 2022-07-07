Centre playing deceiving tactics on power reforms: Jagadish Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:45 PM, Thu - 7 July 22

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Thursday alleged that the Centre was trying to deceive people by its reforms in electricity sector.

Reacting to the Centre’s decision on withdrawing some reforms in electricity sector in the country, Jagadish Reddy said that it was only trying to deceive people by claiming to withdraw some reforms in electricity sector. He reminded that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao wrote a letter to the Centre expressing strong resentment over its move to bring reforms in the electricity sector, at the cost of interest of the people as well as farmers.

He asserted that the State government has not received any information from the Centre about withdrawal of the decision to fix meters to electricity connections of agricultural pump sets. The state government was extending free electricity to the agricultural connections round the clock. Decision of the centre to fix meters to agricultural connections was nothing but diluting the free power supply to the farmers, he added. The state government was committed to protect the interests of the farmers in the state at any cost.

He reminded that the Centre has earlier withdrawn the farms laws due to the agitation of the farmers across the country. But, it was now trying to bring the laws that would affect the farmers, he added. He said that new farms laws and reforms in electricity sector of the centre would severely impact the interests of the farmers in the state. The state government would not compromise on protecting the interests of the farmers at any cost, he added.