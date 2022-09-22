Centre plotting to hand over power generation to private operators: Puvvada

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:42 PM, Thu - 22 September 22

(Minister P Ajay Kumar launched several development works in Nelakondaplli mandal in Khammam district on Thursday) The Centre was plotting to hand over public sector power generation companies to private corporate companies in the name of power reforms,

Khammam: The Centre was plotting to hand over public sector power generation companies to private corporate companies in the name of power reforms, alleged Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

If that happens, around 20 lakh government employees would become jobless and would be thrown onto the roads. Installing meters for farmer’s agriculture connections would become inevitable and the free-electricity provided to the poor by the Telangana government would also be stopped, the minister complained.

Also Read CM KCR appeals to PM Modi to withdraw power reforms

Ajay Kumar along with legislators, Nama Nageswara Rao, Vaddiraju Ravichandra, Tata Madusudhan and K Upender Reddy inaugurated 33/11 KV power substation at Mujjugudem of Nelakondapalli mandal in the district on Thursday, besides launching other development works.

Addressing a gathering he noted that Telangana’s power sector was the fastest growing sector in the country and the government was making efforts to increase the total installed power generation capacity to 24, 400 megawatts in the days to come.

When separate Telangana was created the State’s installed power generation capacity was just over 7800 megawatts and the State’s power generation capacity has been increased to 17, 000 megawatts, Ajay Kumar said.

The minister stated that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was striving for the welfare of the people in the State and the people should stand by the Chief Minister in fighting against the Centre.

MP Nageswara Rao commented there were no dharnas for water and for electricity in the State now like in the past. It has become possible because of Chandrashekhar Rao’s visionary administration.

The Central government was cutting down the funds due to Telangana. Five thousand kilometers of roads were supposed to be built in Telangana but only 3000 kilometers of roads were completed due to the obstinate attitude of the Centre, he alleged.