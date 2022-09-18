Telangana’s power sector sees remarkable progress, has installed capacity of 17,305 MW

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:26 PM, Sun - 18 September 22

(Representational Image) The installed power capacity at the time of formation of the State was only 7,778 MW. As a result of the government’s efforts, the State now has an installed power capacity of 17,305 MW.

Hyderabad: The remarkable progress made in the power sector in Telangana ensured uninterrupted power supply to all sectors in the State since 2014.

Telangana is the only State in India where power cuts are not imposed thanks to the initiatives taken by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. He accorded top priority to the power sector after coming to power in 2014 and allocated more funds to provide quality power supply to all the sectors.

It was only Telangana, which was supplying 24-hour quality power to farmers in the country, officials said.

According to them, power cuts used to be a regular phenomenon in the region in united Andhra Pradesh during summer. Power holidays were also declared for the industrial sector prompting many industrialists to stage a demonstration demanding the then State government in erstwhile AP to lift power holidays.

A few politicians went to the extent of saying that Telangana would plunge into darkness if a separate State was carved out. Dispelling their doubts, the TRS government gave top priority to the power sector. Right from improving infrastructure facilities like laying new lines and installing more transformers to strengthening power utilities, the State government ensured continuous power supply to all sectors even in summer.

The credit would go to the Chief Minister since many changes were made in the power sector, officials said, adding that Telangana stands first in the country in terms of per capita electricity consumption.

In 2014, Telangana’s per capita electricity consumption was 1,110 units, but now it has increased to 2,012 units. The installed power capacity at the time of formation of the State was only 7,778 MW. As a result of the government’s efforts, the State now has an installed power capacity of 17,305 MW.

The State has registered an increase in solar power generation from 74 MW to a record 4,478 MW in the last eight years. Telangana ranks first among the major States in the country in terms of per capita electricity consumption. Compared to national per capita consumption, Telangana’s per capita electricity consumption is 73 per cent higher, officials said.

“Per capita electricity consumption is an indicator that reflects the State’s overall progress. Telangana’s per capita electricity consumption is a source of pride for us,” they said. As part of the measures taken to protect the environment, the Telangana Solar Power Policy was considered one of the best solar policies in the country.

Around 4,950 MW of solar power capacity was expected to be generated in the State and it will cross 8,000 MW next year. Telangana is setting an example to other States in the country for registering rapid progress in electricity, drinking water, irrigation, agriculture, public welfare, industrial and IT in a short time.

Due to progressive and transparent policies adopted by the Telangana government, the wealth of the State has increased significantly, officials added.