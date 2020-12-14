Centre ready to amend farm laws: Kishan Reddy

By | Published: 11:44 pm

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Monday said the Centre was ready to amend some provisions of the new farm laws and stated that the demand by the farmers’ unions to repeal them was not a good precedent. He assured that the Union governemnt would not take any decision that would harm the farmers.

Addressing mediapersons here, Kishan Reddy appealed to the farmers not to fall into the trap of the opposition parties. He claimed that all the farmers in the country except Punjab had accepted the new farm laws.

Explaining the benefits of the new Agriculture Laws, the Union Minister said the MSP system would be strengthened under the new laws. “As part of doubling farmers’ income in the country, the Centre took up many initiatives including Kisan TV Channel, Kisan trains, Kisan Cards, setting up soil testing centres, crop loans, and crop insurance, among others,” he said, adding “We are going to provide urea to farmers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh from the revived Ramagundam fertilisers factory under the Kisan brand name at a cost of Rs 6,000 crore. We are giving 24 hours power to farmers under One Nation-One Grid system,” Kishan Reddy said.

Responding to mediapersons, Kishan Reddy rubbished any secret understanding between the BJP and the TRS in the wake of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other Union Ministers in New Delhi. “There is absolutely no understanding with the TRS as the BJP is confident of forming the next government in Telangana,” he said.

He said he was not aware of the outcome of Chandrashekhar Rao’s meetings with the Prime Minister and other Ministers.

The Union Minister found fault with the State government supporting the Bharat Bandh last week, stating that it was not a bandh called by farmers, but a bandh organised by the State government against the Centre.

