Centre working toward self-sufficiency in minerals: Kishan Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 July 2024, 08:03 PM

Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy said the BJP-led government at the Centre was aiming at increasing self-sufficiency in minerals.

Speaking after launching the Mineral Exploration Hackathon and Critical Mineral Roadshow organised by union Coal and Mines ministry here on Saturday, Kishan Reddy said the country was developing rapidly and the demand for minerals was too increasing, hence it was time to explore mineral wealth with modern technology.

“Our aim is to make India the third largest economy in the world and a developed country by 2047. The mining sector will play an important role in this endeavor and the participation of the mining sector is essential,”he said.

Stating that the Centre was taking initiatives to strengthen the Indian economy, the union Minister said the union government’s aim was to increase self-sufficiency in minerals.

“We have set up the National Mineral Exploration Trust to increase exploration. We have also notified private companies for mineral exploration. Baseline geosign data has been made available on the National Geoscience Data Depository by GSI. In the future, more advanced data will be made available through seismic reflections and electromagnetic field experiments,” he said.

Kishan Reddy, released publications on “Glimpse of Geology and Mineral Resources, Telangana ” and “Minerals in Telangana- Spotlights”. These publications are focused on the geological setup of Telangana, along with the mineral potential of the State.

He also handed over certificates to eight Preferred Bidders of the second and third tranche of the e-auction of Critical and Strategic Mineral Blocks.

The event was followed by a roadshow regarding the Tranche IV of the e-auction of Critical and Strategic Mineral Block.