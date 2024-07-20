Congress deceived youth, says Kishan Reddy

Kishan Reddy alleged that CM Revanth Reddy, who promised to issue job notifications to fill all the vacant posts in various government departments within 100 days of coming to power had not filled a single post in last seven months.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 July 2024, 05:09 PM

Union Coal Minister and BJP State unit chief G Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Accusing the Congress of deceiving unemployed youths of the State, union Coal Minister and BJP State unit chief G Kishan Reddy alleged that the Congress party not only failed in providing employment to the youths, but also had gone back on its promise to provide Rs. 4000 per month unemployment allowances to youth.

Addressing a agitation organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) at Dharna Chowk on Saturday, Kishan Reddy alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who promised to issue job notifications to fill all the vacant posts in various government departments within 100 days of coming to power had not filled a single post in last seven months. “The CM has totally forgotten the job calendar. He has been ignoring all the promises made to the youths of the State,”he alleged.

Demanding the State government to begin the process of filling 2 lakh government jobs, the BJP State chief asked the State government to fill 25,000 posts through Mega DSC. “Group-1 Mains should be selected in the ratio of 1:100 instead of 1:50. The 783 posts in Group 2 should be increased to 2000 and 1965 Group-3 posts should be increased to 3000,”he demanded.

Coming down heavily on the Congress government, Kishan Reddy alleged that the Chief Minister had lost control over the administration in the State and that he was using police to suppress the agitations taken up by opposition parties and youths. “There is no governance in the State. Corruption is rampant in the State,” he said.