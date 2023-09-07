Centre’s delay in determining state’s share of river waters became detrimental to its growth

07:06 PM, Thu - 7 September 23

Hyderabad: The Minister for Agriculture S Niranjan Reddy said on Wednesday that the Centre’s failure to the determine State’s share of river waters, especially that of Krishna was detrimental to the interest of the state and implementation of the irrigation projects taken up in Telangana.

He said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was successful in implementing the Palamuru Ranga Reddy Lift Scheme, just because of his steely resolve to fulfil the commitment he had given to the people of the region on June 11, 2015, at Bhutpur public meeting.

The project, which had to overcome many hurdles, will go down the history as the biggest achievement of this century. The Palamuru region would have been the most prosperous land by this time if Krishna water was delivered to it a decade ago. It is high time the Krishna waters were taken to every village to cleanse the feet of the deities worshipped in every village. When banks did not come forward to finance the project, the Chief Minister could ensure the allocation of Rs 25,000 crore in a phased manner to implement it.

Every effort was made by the rival parties to stall the project. Cases were filed to scuttle the progress of work because of jealousy and hatred. “Let us welcome the Krishna water flowing into every village. It should mark once and for all an end to the spectre of drought, starvation deaths and migration from the region and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar rao was singularly responsible for the liberation of the region” he said.

